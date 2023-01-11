Woman injured in quad crash near Havasu

LAKE HAVASU CITY - A woman was injured in an ATV crash west of Sara Park outside Lake Havasu City the morning of Monday, Jan. 9.

According to a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office news release deputies responded at about 11 a.m. and learned the quad and its female rider had rolled 100 feet down an embankment after the woman lost control on a narrow ridge line.

The female rider was treated on scene by the Lake Havasu City Fire Department and River Medical and was transported from the desert utilizing an MCSO patrol truck.

She was transported to a local hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the incident, MCSO reported.