Appreciation Award
Originally Published: January 12, 2023 3:26 p.m.
Updated as of Thursday, January 12, 2023 4:38 PM
Greag Meriwether and Chris Marie of Golden Valley received a metal plaque for their support of the Mohave Valley Fire Department toy drive. The couple donated more than a 100 toys that were given out to Mohave Valley children during the Christmas season. From left are Chris Marie, Greag Meriwether, and Mohave Valley Fire District employees Michelle Schaubeck and Johanna Sanders.
