Fri, Jan. 13
Briefs: DPS: 3 dead after a multi-vehicle freeway crash near Phoenix

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 12, 2023 4:17 p.m.

CHANDLER – At least three people were killed after a fiery crash involving semi-trucks on a freeway east of Phoenix early Thursday, authorities said,

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the chain-reaction crash around 6 a.m. Thursday blocked multiple lanes of Interstate 10.

DPS said a big rig crashed into a passenger car that was pushed into another semi-truck and two other vehicles. Two people inside the car died at the scene and the third victim was inside another vehicle, DPS said.

DPS said it took nearly 30 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

Maricopa County detention officer accused of smuggling drugs

PHOENIX — A Maricopa County detention officer has been arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into the jail system.

Sheriff Paul Penzone announced the arrest of officer Andres Salazar at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Penzone says Salazar, who works out of Lower Buckeye Jail, was found with close to 100 pills that tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Salazar has been booked on one count each of count each of possession or use of a narcotic drug, promoting prison contraband and transport for sale.

Penzone says theft charges will be added since the officer allegedly forged overtime slips.

Salazar has been with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office since October 2019. He has been under investigation for over a month, Penzone said. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Penzone said the officer's actions were especially “egregious” because of the risk of fellow officers or inmates coming into contact with fentanyl.

The sheriff also announced his office is looking at using body scanners to keep drugs from getting into the jail.

