Obituary | Michael J. Baldwin

Michael J. Baldwin went to be with his Lord on Dec. 31, 2022. He was born Jan. 3, 1956 to Thomas and Phyllis Baldwin at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. He spent his childhood in Los Alamos, New Mexico where he graduated high school in 1974. After high school he attended Eastern New Mexico University where he played basketball and earned his BA in Business Administration.

He met the love of his life, Rebecca Baldwin (Patton), in Gallup, New Mexico and took her as his bride on Nov. 12, 1983. They had their first child, Carl, in 1983 who has been waiting for them in Heaven since a car accident took him at two months. Their second child, Shawn, was born in 1986.

Mike and his family moved to Yuma, Arizona in 1988 where he started as a manager of a Thrifty’s. It was there that he started his career as an insurance agent for Farm Bureau Insurance. In 1993, he and his family moved to Kingman, Arizona where he continued working as an insurance agent until he retired in 2006.

Mike was a people person and he loved his work as an insurance agent. Mike enjoyed traveling and experiencing new things. He loved his church family at Kingman First SBC. His favorite ministry was Operation Christmas Child and he loved “yelling” at the congregation without a microphone, encouraging all to participate in it. He enjoyed watching action movies, even if he’d seen the same one 20 times before. He was his granddaughter’s biggest purchaser of Girl Scout cookies.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Phyllis; his firstborn son, Carl; his wife Rebecca; and the younger of his two brothers, Ed. He is survived by his son Shawn, granddaughter Avery, brother Gary, and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Kingman First SBC at 3120 Hualapai Mountain Road.