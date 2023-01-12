Obituary | Sheri Lynn Rockhill

Sheri Lynn Rockhill passed away Dec. 12, 2022 in Kingman, Arizona. She was born Oct. 11, 1954 to Bud and Jean Gist in Prescott, Arizona.

After the death of her mother at age 11 she moved to Kingman and completed her remaining school years graduating from Kingman High School in 1972.

After graduation she met and married Charlie Rockhill in Wickenburg, Arizona and had two sons, Levi and Kacey.

She then worked at the Remuda Ranch until moving back to Kingman in 2007 to work for Mohave Mental Health before retiring in 2017.

She is survived by her sons; and four grandsons, Damien, Blayne, Korey and Carter. She is also survived by her adopted father Bob Culver and his wife Nancy and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. No services are planned.