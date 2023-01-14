OFFERS
2nd jury fails to indict ex-Tucson cop who killed suspect

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 14, 2023 12:04 p.m.

TUCSON – A second grand jury has opted not to indict a fired Tucson police officer for manslaughter after he fatally shot a shoplifting suspect who used a motorized wheelchair.

The Arizona Daily Star reports the Pima County Superior Court jury on Wednesday came back with a no bill vote on charging Ryan Remington.

Defense attorneys alleged state prosecutors presented misleading statements to the first grand jury.

Pima County Superior Court Judge Danelle Liwski agreed but believed they did not do it deliberately. Liwski last month granted the defense request to remand the case to a grand jury again.

In a statement, Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said "victim notification is our focus and top priority at this time, as the matter continues under our review.”

Remington was fired in January 2022 for what police determined was excessive use of force. He was off duty and working security at a Walmart store when he approached Richard Lee Richards, whom an employee had accused of shoplifting.

Authorities said Richards, who was in a mobility scooter, pulled a knife on a worker as he was leaving.

Remington allegedly ordered Richards to drop the knife and not to enter another store. Richards ignored the officer before Remington shot him multiple times, and he fell out of his scooter, authorities said.

A civil rights lawsuit filed by Richards’ family against Remington and the City of Tucson remains tied up in federal court.

