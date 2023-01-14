‘After School Fun at the Library’ starts Jan. 17

KINGMAN – On Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning Jan. 17 the Mohave County Library – Kingman Branch invites children and teens ages 5 to 18 to participate in a program titled “After School Fun at the Library.”

The event is free and open to the public, and a library card is not required, according to a news release from the library.

Crafts, games, coding and a variety of other activities are planned.

The library is at 3269 N. Burbank St. in Kingman.