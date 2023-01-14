OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Sun, Jan. 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

‘After School Fun at the Library’ starts Jan. 17

The Mohave County Library – Kingman Branch will start a new program for school-age residents at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17. (Courtesy photo)

The Mohave County Library – Kingman Branch will start a new program for school-age residents at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: January 14, 2023 6:14 p.m.

KINGMAN – On Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning Jan. 17 the Mohave County Library – Kingman Branch invites children and teens ages 5 to 18 to participate in a program titled “After School Fun at the Library.”

The event is free and open to the public, and a library card is not required, according to a news release from the library.

Crafts, games, coding and a variety of other activities are planned.

The library is at 3269 N. Burbank St. in Kingman.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State