City of Kingman issues 15 building permits
The City of Kingman issued the following building permits in the week ending Friday, Jan. 13:
– Profound Builders: 3340 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; remodel; $2,776.21
– T.R. Orr, Inc: 2150 Airway Ave., Kingman; remodel; $2,101.69
– Old Trails Mobile Homes: 424 E. Beverly Ave., Kingman; residential; $47
– Old Trails Mobile Home: 4978 Scotty Drive, Kingman; $47
– Mohave Shadez: 4410 Pinto Ave., Kingman; awnings; $183.56
– Jeff Gingras: 3855 Prairie View Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $$728,89
– Eco Management Systems: 970 Gardencrest Drive, Kingman; electric; $69.28
– One World Energy LLC: 4087 Monte Sivano Ave., Kingman; electric; $222
– Titan Solar Power: 2656 Broken Arrow St., Kingman; electric; $128
– One World Energy: 1820 Hope Ave., Kingman; electric; $128
– Blue Martin Electric, LLC: 4978 Scotty Drive, Kingman; electric; $104
– Romar Electric LLC: 3000 Arthur St., Kingman; electric; $94.13
– Walker Service Electric, Inc: 1976 Atlantic Ave., Kingman; electric
– Angle Homes Inc.: 2215 Dollarhide Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $7,956.56
– Reflection Pools and Spas: 3855 Prairie View Drive, Kingman; pool; $1,212.34
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses in the week ending Friday, Jan. 13:
– J & H Servies AZ LLC: 3381 Monte Moro St., Kingman; auto supply distributor
– Dump Runners: 2503 Kemp Ave., Kingman; moving service handyman
– AZ FBG Kingman, LLC dba Five Guys: 3455 N. Stockton Hill Road, A, Kingman; restaurant-fast food
– PetSmart LLC #2136: 3260 N. Stockton Hill Road, A, Kingman; animal services
– Cleared 2 Use: 2740 Phoenix Ave., Kingman; consultant
– Lavishing Grace Photography: 1404 Main St., Kingman; photography
– Happy Cleaners: 3240 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman; cleaning services
– Kingman Computer Repair LLC: 2116 Stockton Hill Road, D, Kingman; computer repair
– Kingman Pool Cleaning Services: 3306 Vitobello Way, Kingman; pool svc and maintenance
– Diversified Undergrounds LLC: 4330 S. Infantry Road, Kingman; utilities
– McDaniel’s Homes & Renovations: 1916 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; general contractor
– Paradise Cleaning: 4770 N. Sierra Road, Kingman; cleaning services
– Patriot Fence and Handyman Services LLC: 3349 E. Rusty Spur Ave., Kingman; handyman- home & garden
– JH Electrical: 2494 Cliffwood Drive, Kingman; contractor
– Silver Stache Inc dba Gray Beard Repair
– Rafter Six Boarding Stables: 592 Sunrise Ave., Kingman; real estate office
– Barbara Ricca Realty: 4005 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; real estate office
– MJM Assest LLC: 1401 Main St., Kingman; apartment rental or leasing
– Harmony Village LLC: 1225 W. Beale St., Kingman; apartment rental or leasing;
– Solana Energy Concepts LLC: 1121 E. Hope St., Kingman; solar installations
– Mohave Services, LLC: 3271 Duvall Ave., Kingman; bookkeeping service
– The Law Offices of Heather C. Wellborn: 2116 Stockton Hill Road, G, Kingman; legal services
– AZ Ulitmate Development LLC: 3159 W. Buckeye Road, Phoenix; construction
– CM2 Mobile Sandblasting LLC: 3340 N. Houck Road, Kingman; construction clean up
Mohave County issued these and other building permits in the week ending Friday, Jan. 6:
– Truelove Plumbing Co Inc: 4400 N. Adams St., Kingman; replacement gas line
– Expert Electric LLC: 30465 N. Haystack Drive, Meadview; 200 amp panel replacement
– London Bridge Electric Inc.: 3559 E. Lory Lane, Kingman; 100 amp panel replacement
– E & R Electric: Kingman; panel replacement 100 amp electrical service
– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3016 Williams Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocation #2
– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3027 E. William Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate
– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3025 E. William Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate
– Urtiz, Roberto: Kingman; electrical 320amps to well only
– London Bridge Electric Inc: Kingman; panel upgrade to 200 amp service
– Gonzales, Juan: Golden Valley; panel upgrade up to 200 amps max, due to unisourse discounting the power
– Power Plus: Kingman; 100 amp temporary power for construction trailer
