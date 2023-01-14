OFFERS
City of Kingman issues 15 building permits

The City of Kingman issued 15 building permits in the week ending Friday, Jan. 13. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: January 14, 2023 6:04 p.m.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits in the week ending Friday, Jan. 13:

– Profound Builders: 3340 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; remodel; $2,776.21

– T.R. Orr, Inc: 2150 Airway Ave., Kingman; remodel; $2,101.69

– Old Trails Mobile Homes: 424 E. Beverly Ave., Kingman; residential; $47

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 4978 Scotty Drive, Kingman; $47

– Mohave Shadez: 4410 Pinto Ave., Kingman; awnings; $183.56

– Jeff Gingras: 3855 Prairie View Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $$728,89

– Eco Management Systems: 970 Gardencrest Drive, Kingman; electric; $69.28

– One World Energy LLC: 4087 Monte Sivano Ave., Kingman; electric; $222

– Titan Solar Power: 2656 Broken Arrow St., Kingman; electric; $128

– One World Energy: 1820 Hope Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Blue Martin Electric, LLC: 4978 Scotty Drive, Kingman; electric; $104

– Romar Electric LLC: 3000 Arthur St., Kingman; electric; $94.13

– Walker Service Electric, Inc: 1976 Atlantic Ave., Kingman; electric

– Angle Homes Inc.: 2215 Dollarhide Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $7,956.56

– Reflection Pools and Spas: 3855 Prairie View Drive, Kingman; pool; $1,212.34

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses in the week ending Friday, Jan. 13:

– J & H Servies AZ LLC: 3381 Monte Moro St., Kingman; auto supply distributor

– Dump Runners: 2503 Kemp Ave., Kingman; moving service handyman

– AZ FBG Kingman, LLC dba Five Guys: 3455 N. Stockton Hill Road, A, Kingman; restaurant-fast food

– PetSmart LLC #2136: 3260 N. Stockton Hill Road, A, Kingman; animal services

– Cleared 2 Use: 2740 Phoenix Ave., Kingman; consultant

– Lavishing Grace Photography: 1404 Main St., Kingman; photography

– Happy Cleaners: 3240 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman; cleaning services

– Kingman Computer Repair LLC: 2116 Stockton Hill Road, D, Kingman; computer repair

– Kingman Pool Cleaning Services: 3306 Vitobello Way, Kingman; pool svc and maintenance

– Diversified Undergrounds LLC: 4330 S. Infantry Road, Kingman; utilities

– McDaniel’s Homes & Renovations: 1916 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; general contractor

– Paradise Cleaning: 4770 N. Sierra Road, Kingman; cleaning services

– Patriot Fence and Handyman Services LLC: 3349 E. Rusty Spur Ave., Kingman; handyman- home & garden

– JH Electrical: 2494 Cliffwood Drive, Kingman; contractor

– Silver Stache Inc dba Gray Beard Repair

– Rafter Six Boarding Stables: 592 Sunrise Ave., Kingman; real estate office

– Barbara Ricca Realty: 4005 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; real estate office

– MJM Assest LLC: 1401 Main St., Kingman; apartment rental or leasing

– Harmony Village LLC: 1225 W. Beale St., Kingman; apartment rental or leasing;

– Solana Energy Concepts LLC: 1121 E. Hope St., Kingman; solar installations

– Mohave Services, LLC: 3271 Duvall Ave., Kingman; bookkeeping service

– The Law Offices of Heather C. Wellborn: 2116 Stockton Hill Road, G, Kingman; legal services

– AZ Ulitmate Development LLC: 3159 W. Buckeye Road, Phoenix; construction

– CM2 Mobile Sandblasting LLC: 3340 N. Houck Road, Kingman; construction clean up

Mohave County issued these and other building permits in the week ending Friday, Jan. 6:

– Truelove Plumbing Co Inc: 4400 N. Adams St., Kingman; replacement gas line

– Expert Electric LLC: 30465 N. Haystack Drive, Meadview; 200 amp panel replacement

– London Bridge Electric Inc.: 3559 E. Lory Lane, Kingman; 100 amp panel replacement

– E & R Electric: Kingman; panel replacement 100 amp electrical service

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3016 Williams Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocation #2

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3027 E. William Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3025 E. William Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate

– Urtiz, Roberto: Kingman; electrical 320amps to well only

– London Bridge Electric Inc: Kingman; panel upgrade to 200 amp service

– Gonzales, Juan: Golden Valley; panel upgrade up to 200 amps max, due to unisourse discounting the power

– Power Plus: Kingman; 100 amp temporary power for construction trailer

