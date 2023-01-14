City of Kingman, Mohave County offices closed Jan. 16

KINGMAN – City of Kingman and Mohave County government offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of the Martin Luther King Day holiday.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 9:30 a.m. in the auditorium at 700 W. Beale St., Kingman.

The City of Kingman will not provide solid waste service on Monday. Monday and Tuesday customers are advised to put their cans out one day late.

Kingman Area Regional Transit will not operate on Monday, but will return to normal operating hours on Tuesday, Jan. 17.