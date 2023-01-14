OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Sun, Jan. 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

City of Kingman, Mohave County offices closed Jan. 16

City of Kingman and Mohave County offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of the Martin Luther King holiday. (Miner file photo)

City of Kingman and Mohave County offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of the Martin Luther King holiday. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: January 14, 2023 6:05 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, January 14, 2023 6:28 PM

KINGMAN – City of Kingman and Mohave County government offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of the Martin Luther King Day holiday.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 9:30 a.m. in the auditorium at 700 W. Beale St., Kingman.

The City of Kingman will not provide solid waste service on Monday. Monday and Tuesday customers are advised to put their cans out one day late.

Kingman Area Regional Transit will not operate on Monday, but will return to normal operating hours on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State