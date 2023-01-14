Guest Column | Mohave County Assessor’s Office ready for 2023

The Mohave County Assessor’s office is ready for 2023.

It is that time of year to remind you of the fabulous programs that we offer at the assessor’s office.

Exemption Programs: Widow/Widowers, 100% disabled and newly disabled veterans. Please visit our office or call soon for information about these popular programs. There are specific qualifications required to be accepted into the program. For example, the qualifying income may not exceed $36,077 per household or $43,733 per household with minor children. There is a property valuation assessment limit of $29,418. Apply today to see if you qualify. It could amount to a considerable discount on your taxes. Don’t miss the 2023 application window, ending Feb. 28.



Senior Valuation Protection: Our Senior Property Valuation Protection Program (Senior Freeze) freezes your values (it does not freeze your taxes) so the value remains the same in the future. Qualifications include age – at least one of the homeowners must be 65 years of age or older at the time the application is filed – and the property must be the primary residence of the taxpayer. There are income limits of $43,872 for an individual owner and $54,840 for two or more owners.

New Address Protection Program: We are excited to announce the implementation of a new program designed to reduce the potential fraud associated with mailing addresses.

This new program began due to the many taxpayers that approached the Assessor asking for more security for their property ownership. We researched and found that most fraud begins with a change of address. The Assessor’s Office wanted to ensure that the property owners are the only persons who may change their mailing address. We implemented a new program where a taxpayer can file a notarized affidavit requesting that they are the only authorized agent that can change the mailing address on a property. Once the notarized affidavit is submitted, the address can only be changed with a second notarized affidavit with the new address. The program does not totally “lock” the address – certain statutory processes will necessarily override the lock. Deed transfers, death certificates, judgments and other processes of law would overrule the lock.

Your flagged parcel, once enrolled in the AAPP program, will force communication from our office with any future changes or incoming deeds. The program is not designed to be a failsafe way to prevent fraud but should at the very least give our concerned taxpayers an additional level of security in the maintenance of their address and ownership record.

To apply for the AAPP program, visit one of our Assessor’s offices listed below. There is a nominal processing fee of $50 and a requirement to be notarized. We have notaries on staff. We hope this program is successful in allowing an added layer of security with your property and the Mohave County Assessor’s office.

– Bullhead City office, 1130 Hancock Road, Bullhead City, Arizona, 86442 – 928-758-0701.

– Kingman office, 700 W. Beale St., Kingman Arizona – 928-753-0703.

– Lake Havasu City office, 2001 College Drive, Suite 93, Lake Havasu City Arizona – 928-453-0702.

The Assessor’s Office is working hard to keep up with the crazy market we have all experienced here in Mohave County. We have not seen a market like this in decades. Due to the 2022 market, not only did we see values increase considerably but we also experienced a huge increase of sales throughout all of Mohave County. We have already experienced a leveling off of sales and we expect to see some leveling off of those higher values in future valuation years.

In the Lake Havasu City office, we are proud to have a newly designed office space with includes an ADA-compliant customer service area, an executive office for the assessor, more work space for the appraisers and a break room. Mohave County did a fantastic job with all of the work. They were even able to remodel the assessors space as well as create a new office space for District 5 Supervisor Ron Gould at the same time, right down the hall.



On a Treasurer note, I wanted to inform everyone that the annual tax lien sale will start Feb. 3 and run to Feb. 18. You can visit the Treasurer’s Office website dedicated to lien sales (to be updated by Feb. 1) at https://bit.ly/3QGf7Og.

(Jeanne Kentch is the Mohave County assessor.)