Kingman Women Making History seeks nominations, donations

KINGMAN – The Kingman Women Making History executive committee has announced the the awards program for 2023 will be at 2 p.m. Sunday March 5 at St. John’s United Methodist Church at 1730 Kino Ave.

“This will be the 39th year to honor outstanding women in the Mohave County area,” organizers wrote in a news release.

The theme this year is Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories. The ceremony will honor those who have exhibited leadership, professionalism and integrity. In Kingman and the surrounding area nominations are accepted in the following categories: The Arts, Business, Education, Pioneering, Professions, Public Service, Religion/Inspirational, Lifetime Achievement, Volunteerism, Health/Medical Professions or a category not specified that best describes the nominee.



The purpose of this project is honoring women who’ve made sustaining contribution to the Kingman area and have been permanent residents of the area for at least 10 years. In the category of Lifetime Achievement, 25 years of residency is required.

Nomination forms may be found online at http//kingmanwomenmakinghistory.com or call Terri at 928-681-3344, ext. 2224. Nominations are due by 5 p.m. Jan. 26.



“Women Making History will continue to help young women in the community who are deserving of a scholarship. They must be enrolled at Mohave Community College or the MCC/NAU program, organizers wrote. Scholarship funds are raised in various ways including donations from the public and donations during the event.

The public can send donation to Women Making History, PO Box 4179, Kingman, AZ 86402. Anyone is welcome to make a donation and a nomination.

Check the website for further information and visit the Facebook Page: Women Making History Kingman.