Lee Williams’ High School wrestlers win big

Lee Williams had several athletes place and crowed a champion at the Joseph City Invitational last month.

Lady Vol Nevah Flemmons was the champion of the girls 126 pound class with a perfect 7-0 record in the tournament.

Maya Mazon finished fourth in the 107-pound weight class for the girls.

On the boys side, Mathew Mazon finished fourth at 132 pounds and Ethan Arney was fourth at 113 pounds for the boys.

Patrick Panagapoulos placed second in the 120-pound boys weight class with a 6-1 record.

Boys Basketball

Mohave 63, Lee Williams 56

KINGMAN – Mohave notched a narrow 63-56 win over Lee Williams in a boys high school basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Lee Williams fell to 4-5 overall and 3-4 in the Grand Canyon Conference with the loss. Mohave improved to 5=7 overall and 4-6 in the conference.

No statistics were available.

Mohave Accelerated 67, Kingman Academy 55

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School boys basketball absorbed a 67=55 defeat at the hands of visiting Mohave Accelerated on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Kingman Academy suffered its third straight loss and fell to 7-5 overall. Mohave Accelerated is 8-3.

No statistics were available.

Girls Basketball

Lee Williams 47, Mohave 16

BULLHEAD CITY – A tenacious defense led to Lee Williams holding Mohave to just 16 points. The Lady Vols won 47-16 on the road in girls basketball action.

Freshman Addison Prisciandaro led the Lady Vols with 13 points, while senior Rebecca Arave had a team-high five steals and two blocked shots.

Lee Williams, ranked ninth in the state in Class 4A, improved to 8-1 overall and 6-1 in the Grand Canyon Conference with the win. Mohave slipped to 3-9 overall and 2-8 in the conference.

Lee Williams 59, Shadow Mountain 7

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls basketball team held Shadow Mountain to just seven points en route to a 59-7 home win on Friday, Jan. 13.

Lee Williams improved to 9-1 overall with the easy win. Shadow Mountain remained winless at 0-9.

Kingman Academy 48, Mohave Accelerated 24

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy of Learning High School girls basketball team doubled-up on Mohave Accelerated at home on Thursday, winning 48-24.

Kingman Academy, ranked 20th in the state in Class 3A, improved to 7-5 overall and 6-1 in the 2A West Conference with the win. Mohave Accelerated, which had won four of its past five games, fell to 8-3.

No statistics were available.

Girls Soccer

Lee Williams 3, Flagstaff 2

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls soccer team stayed perfect Thursday, Jan. 12 with a 3-2 win over visiting Flagstaff.

The Lady Vols improved to 6-0, after Flagstaff broke Lee Williams three-game shutout streak. The Lady Vols are ranked first in the state in Class 4A.

Boys Soccer

Peoria 3, Lee Williams 2

PEORIA – The Lee Williams High School boys soccer team dropped a 3-2 decision to Peoria High School in Peoria on Friday, Jan. 13 to fall to 0-5-2 for the season. No statistics were available.