OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Sat, Jan. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Missing child suspect arrested in Arizona

Ivon Adams was arrested Thursday in Maricopa County for her alleged involvement in the disappearance of a 4-year-old Oklahoma girl. (Caddo County Sheriffs Office photo)

Ivon Adams was arrested Thursday in Maricopa County for her alleged involvement in the disappearance of a 4-year-old Oklahoma girl. (Caddo County Sheriffs Office photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 14, 2023 12:03 p.m.

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two people have now been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Athena Brownfield, a 4-year-old Oklahoma girl whose 5-year-old sister was discovered wandering alone outside by a postal worker, state investigators said Friday.

Arizona authorities arrested 36-year-old Ivon Adams on Thursday, and he is being held in the Maricopa County jail in Phoenix pending extradition to Oklahoma, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

Authorities earlier arrested Alysia Adams, 31, on two counts of child neglect, the bureau said in a statement late Thursday. Alysia Adams remained jailed in Oklahoma's Caddo County on Friday.

The bureau released no further details about the arrests or what the suspects' relationship is. It was not known if either Adams had an attorney to comment on their behalf.

A bureau spokesperson did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment Friday.

The arrests are related to the search for Athena, who was reported missing Tuesday in Cyril, about 70 miles southwest of Oklahoma City, the bureau said.

The postal carrier found Athena’s sister wandering alone outside Adams' home Monday afternoon and alerted Cyril police. Authorities then determined that Athena was missing.

The girls had been in the care of Adams and her husband, and Athena's sister was taken into protective custody, the bureau said Wednesday.

Authorities said they believe Athena was wearing a hoodie with a butterfly design when she disappeared.

The bureau said it was working with other law enforcement agencies and volunteers in the search, which included a helicopter, boats, all-terrain vehicles, a specially trained ground team, and a review of surveillance video from around Cyril.

The city of Cyril has also suspended trash service as investigators search for clues.

The bureau said agents were following up on tips coming from Oklahoma and other states.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State