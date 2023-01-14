OFFERS
Mustang drawing is drawing near

Butch Meriwether will hold a drawing for his 2008 Ford Mustang in a fundraiser for the For the Luv of Paws animal shelter in Golden Valley. (Photo by Butch Meriwether/For the Miner)

Originally Published: January 14, 2023 6:11 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, January 14, 2023 6:26 PM

GOLDEN VALLEY – Only 26 tickets remain to be sold before the drawing for the tricked out Ford GT500 Mustang that Butch Meriwether of Golden Valley has donated. The car is a 2008 with just 8,667 miles and many extras. It’s charcoal in color with gray stripes, and is autographed by legendary car builder Carroll Shelby.

Meriwether started with 600 tickets, and has sold 574 for $100 apiece, with all proceeds benefitting the For the Luv of Paws no-kill animal shelter in Golden Valley.

“If you do not live near me and want to purchase a ticket, you can mail me a check or money order (include your address and telephone number) to Butch Meriwether, 2225 S. Dome Rd., Golden Valley, Arizona, 86413. I will send you your portion of the ticket to you,” Meriwether wrote in a news release.

He notes the car is garaged at all times and has never been driven in the rain.

Call 928-530-8988 for more information.

