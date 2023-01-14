New Mohave Community College board members sworn in

KINGMAN – Two board members took the oath of office to officially become Mohave Community College Board Trustees. Mike File, Mohave County Superintendent of Schools, led the ceremony at the board's meeting Friday, Jan. 13, on the Bullhead City Campus.

Dr. Diane Singer will represent District 5, which encompasses Mohave Valley and a portion of Lake Havasu City.

Candida Hunter will continue to serve as an interim board member for two years, and will represent District 1, which encompasses parts of Kingman, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Littlefield, Wikieup, Truxton, Moccasin and North Canyon.

Dr. Singer is an experienced school leader and student-centered teacher who prioritizes equity for all students. She's a former associate dean of competency-based curriculum and assessment from the University of Massachusetts. She has been an educator since 1994 and is on the faculty of the University of Massachusetts and serves as a faculty associate at the Arizona State University campus in Lake Havasu, teaching marketing and business administration.

Hunter serves as a Senior Director of Tribal Affairs for First Things First (FTF). FTF is a statewide organization that funds early education and health programs to prepare children to succeed in school.

Prior to joining FTF, Hunter served as a Hualapai Tribal Council member and a volunteer on the FTF Hualapai Tribe Regional Partnership Council and several other community groups.

Hunter also serves as the vice chair of the Grand Canyon Resort Corporation Board of Directors, which is focused on creating economic development opportunities for the Hualapai Tribe.

More information about the MCC board can be found online at Mohave.edu/Board.