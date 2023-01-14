OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Sat, Jan. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Rants and Raves | Jan. 15, 2023

Originally Published: January 14, 2023 12:08 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Mohave County Department of Emergency Management is conducting CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) training sessions. I know Kingman doesn’t have many natural disasters, but I urge everyone to take the class. Contact mesm@mohavae.cov of call 928-753-0739.

I encourage everyone not to patronize any of the Dollar General stores in Kingman. The sooner they are not profitable, the sooner they leave.

House Republicans are going after Social Security and Medicare in their budget slashing that hard-working Americans deserve. They want to cut IRS funding to help out wealthy people. What a betrayal to middle class Americans.

We need green dumpster bins placed in various parts of city plus a closer transfer station built. This city needs to get with present-day needs and progress. We are fully capable, no excuse.

I already had moved from lifelong Democrat to Independent a year ago. We need to read and research all governing public servants. Pick wisely. Look into a third party (Forward Party) that focuses on local and state representation. According to Google ranked choice voting the two-party system is failing the middle class.

Congratulations to our election team of Mohave County. I have full confidence that the results were correct.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State