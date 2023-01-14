Register is assistant director of Community Services

KINGMAN – Chris Register was born and raised in sunny Anaheim, California, in the heart of robust, busy Orange County. She graduated from Loara High School and soon afterwards, she began her professional career with the Orange County Department of Education.

She spent 10 years with the department, gaining skills in accounts payable, payroll and the retirement division of the finance department. She also attended vocational education training in computer and accounting classes provided by the Orange County Regional Occupation Program. Despite a good-paying and rewarding job, the hustle and bustle of big city life was taking a major toll.

In 2004, Register left California behind as a residence for good, seeking a much quieter life and easier commute. She brought her family from the hustle and bustle of the Orange County area to a much more serene environment and moved to the rural community of Kingman. She had accepted a county position as an account specialist with the Community Services Department. Nineteen years later, she has moved up to a budget manager for the department and an administrative supervisor position and is now the assistant director of Community Services.

Register has never looked back from her move to the county. She says: “I have had the distinguished pleasure of developing some important relationships, not only with the peers in my department, but in many other departments as well. It has been a joy to contribute to the mission of our department, even though my work is largely behind the scenes.”

She adds that her department definitely “contributes to the betterment of our community and its people and it has various threads that are embedded into community revitalization, economic growth and self-sufficiency for the residents.”

Register believes her department of 37 employees is “vital to the area,” assisting individuals with training, education, improving their skill sets, and providing multitudes of housing needs.”

She adds that she and the department’s director, Michael Smith, and staff members, “assist people in advancing towards a rewarding career, healthy lifestyle and home ownership.” It is “fulfilling” in every regard and “instills a ‘pay it forward’ attitude,’” she said.

Overall, perhaps it is the nature of the department’s work, but, Register says, her coworkers are all “family-oriented” and enable each other in their tasks. That teamwork is integral to their success.

Register cites one case in the Housing and Community Revitalization division that came from assisting a WWII veteran nurse. The elderly veteran found herself experiencing homelessness for the first time without access to basic necessities and her health had begun to decline. Through government assistance, including the work of county’s Community Services, the nurse was able to not only receive stable housing, but was also provided with basic household necessities and medical equipment. Thus, this very important member of the county community was able to thrive and regain independence.

Register points out that the Workforce Development Division in coordination with Community Partners plays a crucial role in the support and success of many members of the community through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA). It assists individuals who have barriers in taking the first most important steps in re-entering the workforce. Some of these barriers may be through no fault of their own and some may be long-standing. However, “with each success, their confidence builds and in turn, we are contributing to the success of our community as a whole,” she said.

Register said she believes many members of the county community may not be familiar with the Community Services Department and what it offers. “I truly believe we are here to give a hand up and not a handout, and that the work that we do positively impacts not only the individual, but every member of the community.”

Register, her family, including four lovable dogs – are living the good life in Kingman and she cannot imagine ever moving elsewhere. She is happy and has strong feelings that she’s accomplishing something that inspires herself and her co-workers to do even more to help others. It’s a challenge, filled with goals that she believes can be realistically met.

(This is one of a series of profiles of Mohave County employees written by the Mohave County Communications Office.)