Sun, Jan. 15
US Southwest in store for one-two punch of winter storms

Storms are expected to spread into the southwestern U.S. this weekend, dumping heavy snow in higher elevations and rain in the desert. (Miner file photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 14, 2023 4:59 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF – Major storms are expected to hit the U.S. Southwest over the holiday weekend, dumping heavy snow in the highest elevations and rain in the deserts, along with high wind that could knock out power and topple trees, weather forecasters said.

The National Weather Service says Flagstaff and North Rim of the Grand Canyon in Arizona could get up to 2 feet of snow in two rounds of storms.

Mountainous areas west of Las Vegas, far northern New Mexico and other mountainous areas also will see heavy snow.

The first storm is forecast to hit Saturday night into Sunday, with a lull before the next one Monday on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Entrance fees at the Grand Canyon and other national parks are waived on Monday, but park officials say visitors might not be able to see into the depths of the canyon because of the storms. Trails will be snow-packed and icy.

The impact of the storm will be felt across much of the region, though some places will see only a dusting of snow.

Authorities are discouraging people from traveling but say to be prepared with warm clothes, water, emergency kits and other supplies if they must head out on slick, snow-packed or icy roads.

Winds are expected to send snow swirling, limiting visibility. Rain is expected in lower elevations.

