VFW District 8 honors scholarship winners

Left: Patriot Pen Scholarship winner Avery Hicks is flanked by VFW Auxiliary District 8 President Connie Hargreaves, left, and District 8 Commander Brit “Deuce” Brandt. Right: Voice of Democracy scholarship winner Harley Rettberg is joined by Hargreaves and Brandt. (Courtesy photos)

Originally Published: January 14, 2023 5:57 p.m.

KINGMAN – A pair of Kingman area high school students were recently honored with scholarships from Veteran of Foreign Wars District 8.

Avery Hicks, who attends the Kingman Academy of Learning High School, won the Patriot Pen scholarship.

Second-place finisher Harper Tess Turner and third-place winner Carter Gagnon are also Kingman Academy students.

Harley Rettberg was awarded the Voice of Democracy scholarship. She is a student at Kingman High School.

The awards were handed out by VFW Auxiliary District 8 President Connie Hargreaves

