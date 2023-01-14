Wild-card weekend features rematches, division games

Wild-card weekend is all about familiarity. All six games feature teams that faced off this season, including three matchups between division rivals and two clubs playing each other in back-to-back weeks.

The action kicked off Saturday with the San Francisco 49ers (13-4) hosting the Seattle Seahawks (9-8). The Los Angeles Chargers were to play the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

Miami at Buffalo

The Bills (13-3) and Dolphins (9-8) split their regular-season games, each winning at home. Miami had a dynamic offense when Tua Tagovailoa led them to an 8-3 start, winning all eight games he finished. But Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol, Teddy Bridgewater injured his finger and the Dolphins were down to third-string rookie Skylar Thompson last week.

New York Giants at Minnesota

The Vikings (13-4) beat the Giants (9-7-1) on Greg Joseph’s 61-yard field goal as time expired on Christmas Eve. They had an 11-0 record in one-score games this season, winning eight after trailing in the fourth.

The Giants, resting many starters, gave No. 1 seed Philadelphia a tough time in the regular-season finale.

Baltimore at Cincinnati

The teams split their regular-season matchups, with the Bengals beating the Ravens 27-16 last week to secure home-field advantage for this one.

Baltimore had Lamar Jackson when it rallied for a 19-17 win against Cincinnati on Justin Tucker’s 43-yard field goal in the final seconds back in October.

Dallas at Tampa Bay

The Cowboys (12-5) looked awful last week in a loss that eliminated Washington.

They barely beat lowly Houston in Week 14 and lost to Jacksonville the following week.

Dak Prescott is turning over the ball far too often, with three pick-6s in the last four games.

But Micah Parsons could make life miserable for Tom Brady against the Bucaneers’ inferior offensive line.

The Buccaneers (8-9) struggled all season, winning a woeful NFC South to get the No. 4 seed.