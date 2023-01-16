OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Tue, Jan. 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

43 dogs found on Dolan Spring properties

Originally Published: January 16, 2023 1:12 p.m.

DOLAN SPRINGS — Over 40 dogs were seized from a Dolan Springs residence, triggering an arrest.

According to a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office press release, the MCSO Animal Enforcement Division has been conducting an ongoing complaint of animal hoarding at two separate residences located in the Dolan Springs area. On Jan. 11, Betty Lynn Fuchsel, 77, was charged for 43 counts of felony animal cruelty, a class 5 felony.

Subsequent to her arrest, a search warrant was obtained for her properties.

According to law enforcement, some of these animals were running at large and attacking livestock in the area. The residences, located in the 15000 block of N. Garnet Drive and 16000 block of N. Kathleen Drive, were both being utilized by Fuchsel. Over the past several years, Fuchsel has received several citations in reference to the violations and failed to comply or appear in court. She was taken into custody for warrants that had been issued for her arrest for failing to appear on these charges along with the additional animal cruelty charges.

Upon entering the two residences, the floors were found to be covered with feces, trash and urine. Several dogs were found to be locked up inside the residence and in vehicles on the property with no access to food or water. Law enforcement reported that the dogs were found to be emaciated and in various stages of neglect.

During the search of the properties, a total of 43 dogs were seized. Several were taken for immediate emergency veterinarian care. The animals were turned over to the Mohave County Animal Shelter.

The Mohave County Animal Shelter is in “desperate need” of dog igloos and houses, according to a Facebook post. They are also seeking monetary donation to help pay for supplies and medical needs for the 43 dogs.

“There is unity in numbers.ou might not think that your dollar matters, but it does,” the animal shelter wrote.

Donations can be made at friendsofmcas.org or in-person at 950 Buchanan St., Kingman. The dogs are not available for adoption yet and the investigation is ongoing.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State