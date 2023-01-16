OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Tue, Jan. 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona

A storm brought as much as 20 inches of snow to parts of northern Arizona on Sunday, Jan. 15. (Miner file photo)

A storm brought as much as 20 inches of snow to parts of northern Arizona on Sunday, Jan. 15. (Miner file photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 16, 2023 8:22 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - A winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall, according to the National Weather Service.

With more snow expected Monday, Northern Arizona University announced it was canceling all classes Tuesday on the Flagstaff Mountain Campus due to the storm.

But school officials said classes held at other NAU locations, including online, will meet at their regular time and place.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials said multiple closures were in place Sunday for State Route 64 in the Grand Canyon area and northbound State Route 89 near Sedona through Kachina Village.

“We have 200 snowplows statewide that are working around the clock to get the roads clear,” said David Woodfill, an ADOT spokesman. “Before these storms, we’re always out ahead of time, prepping the roads with de-icing material.”

Around the Southwest, mountainous areas west of Las Vegas, northern New Mexico and other mountainous areas also were expected to see heavy snowfall during the holiday weekend.

The National Weather Service predicted up to 11 inches of snow in Chama, although most of northern New Mexico will see far less.

Two inches of snow expected in Santa Fe and Taos by Sunday evening with more light snow possible through Monday and Tuesday.

The Phoenix metro area received about .03 of an inch of rain by mid-day Sunday, pushing the total for the month to the above-average mark of .57 inches.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State