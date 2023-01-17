Celebration to dock in Bullhead City

BULLHEAD CITY — The Celebration left the water for the final time Friday, ending a 25-year reign as the queen of the Colorado River in the Bullhead City/Laughlin area and embarking on a new life as a part of Bullhead Community Park.

The venerable vessel, the former flagship of the Laughlin River Tours fleet, was carefully removed from the river at the Community Park boat launch and transported by trailer to her eventual resting place south of the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce building, where she will become a park facility for concessions, meeting and occasion rentals and a tourist attraction.

"Oh my gosh," explained Angie Johnson, public works director for the City of Bullhead City, as the 90-minute removal process seven months in the making neared its end Friday night.

"It went very, very smooth," said Trevor Chiodini, who along with his wife, Brea, owns Laughlin River Tours, the company that donated the boat to the city across the river to make way for its new flagship, the Grand Celebration.

That 94-foot vessel currently is dry-docked in Community Park following an assembly process earlier this month.

It is scheduled to make its maiden voyage into the river later this month and, following Coast Guard inspection and additional preparations to make her not only river-worthy but passenger-friendly, is expected to be in service by March 1.

The 65-foot Celebration, which going forward will be known as the Bullhead Belle following the Chiodinis' request that the city rename the historic boat, temporarily is standing on railroad tie pillars.

As part of her decommissioning, the Chiodinis will be removing the engines, navigational equipment and steering systems while the city will be constructing a permanent pad and riverwalk to showcase the new attraction.

City officials said they hope it's ready to be opened to the public by May, in time for the beginning of the summer season that runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Gunsight Marine & Transport, a veteran boat-moving company based at Antelope Point Marina on Lake Powell near Page, Arizona, did the heavy lifting and was involved in the planning process that began in June.

"We worked with Trevor and (Gunsight) the whole time," Johnson said.

Jeremy Kocjan, of Gunsight Marine & Transport, was familiar with the Celebration.

"We've had this boat out of the water four or five times already," he said. In 20 years in business as a boat moving company, Gunsight had been used not only by the Chiodinis but by the previous Laughlin River Tours owners, Warren and Shirley Parke.

Chiodini said the last time the Celebration was out of the water – courtesy of Gunsight – was in 2018 for its most recent Coast Guard inspection. Inspections are conducted every five years "and the boat has to be out of the water for that inspection," Chiodini said.

But unlike that occasion, this time it's permanent. The boat isn't going back into the water.

The Chiodinis and members of the Laughlin River Tours staff made the final down-river voyage from the home port outside the Aquarius Casino Resort to nearby Community Park, then turned the ship over to Gunsight and Bullhead City public works personnel.

"Great teamwork and preparation," Chiodini said. "That made it go unbelievably smooth. I was prepared to be here all night. I thought we might be here until 1 or 2 a.m. getting her out and situated."

Instead, it was 90 minutes from the Celebration's arrival at the launch ramp to the "thumbs up" declaration that had everyone breathing a sigh of relief.

Because of some steep slopes from the upper level of Community Park to the beach where the Bullhead Belle will remain, the city built a level dirt road and a less-steep dirt access road, making the trip a bit longer than a straightest-line path.

The beach was closed to the public Friday night to provide an extra layer of safety and to give the moving operation plenty of space.

"We had to make sure everything was level," Chiodini said. "That was my biggest concern, a very big concern."

He said the slightest wobble during the transportation process could have resulted in a catastrophe.

Fortunately, he said, "The city leveled everything out and we didn't have any problems. It all was very, very smooth."

Getting the boat out of the water wasn't an issue – Chiodini said he didn't expect it to be, even with low river levels common for this time of year.

Gunsight backed the long trailer, equipped with a hydraulic lift, into the water, the boat powered its way onto the trailer and it was pulled out without any problems.

"Even when the levels are low like they are, there's a ton of water out there," Chiodini said. "It's not a problem if you know what you're doing."

Johnson said that she was amazed and impressed by the efficiency of the operation from start to finish.

"They did it all," she said of the execution of those long-standing and occasionally modified plans. "I had nothing to do with pulling it out of the river. That was all them."

Chiodini, who admitted having some nervousness – as he did while watching the assembly of the Grand Celebration — finally was able to relax after he, Johnson, Kocjan and others all agreed the Celebration was safe and stable.

"I don't think it's sunk in yet," Chiodini said moments after the trailer had been pulled from beneath the boat. "I think once everybody leaves and quits talking to me, it will hit me and I may shed a tear or two."