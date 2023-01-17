Kingman library support organization plans book sale

KINGMAN – The Friends of the Kingman Library will hold a book sale in the program room at the Mohave County Library – Kingman Branch at 3269 N. Burbank St. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3-4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Friends of the Mohave County Library-Kingman members receive a 10% discount Friday and a 20% discount Saturday. Non-members may join upon entry.

There will be a bargain area where items range from free to $1. Credit/debit cards and cash will be accepted.

According to a news release from the Friends organization, attendees can select from a large variety of new and used books for all ages including large print, CDs, DVDs and more.

Proceeds benefit the Mohave County Library – Kingman Branch.