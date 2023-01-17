OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Tue, Jan. 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Kingman man charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer

Originally Published: January 17, 2023 4:34 p.m.

KINGMAN – On Wednesday, Jan. 10 at about 12:15 p.m. Kingman police arrested Ishmael James Hobbs, 36, of Kingman, on felony charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest.

Police officers were in the area of North Alpha and Eastern streets in Kingman when Hobbs was observed trespassing on BNSF Railroad property, the Kingman Police Department wrote in a news release.

When Hobbs was contacted he fled on foot after refusing to give his name.

Hobbs was re-contacted by officers in the 2600 block of East Andy Devine Avenue where he allegedly threw a rock at pursuing officers.

A TASER was employed while taking Hobbs into custody, the news release said.

He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility on the above charges.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State