Kingman man charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer

KINGMAN – On Wednesday, Jan. 10 at about 12:15 p.m. Kingman police arrested Ishmael James Hobbs, 36, of Kingman, on felony charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest.



Police officers were in the area of North Alpha and Eastern streets in Kingman when Hobbs was observed trespassing on BNSF Railroad property, the Kingman Police Department wrote in a news release.

When Hobbs was contacted he fled on foot after refusing to give his name.

Hobbs was re-contacted by officers in the 2600 block of East Andy Devine Avenue where he allegedly threw a rock at pursuing officers.

A TASER was employed while taking Hobbs into custody, the news release said.

He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility on the above charges.