Tue, Jan. 17
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Dixon is ‘Officer of the Year’

Sgt. William Dixon of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, holding award, was named the Officer of the Year by Kingman VFW Post 3516. (MCSO courtesy photo)

Originally Published: January 17, 2023 4:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – A Mohave County Sheriff’s Office sergeant has been awarded “Officer of the Year” from Kingman VFW Post 3516.

Sergeant William Dixon received the award on Wednesday, Jan. 11 from the VFW post commander.

Dixon began his career with the sheriff's office in 2014 as a patrol deputy.

According to an MCSO news release, Dixon handled numerous calls for service and received many compliments from the citizens of Mohave County for his professionalism and courteousness. In 2017, he was transferred into the Detectives Division where his work ethic and investigative skills continued to be second to none.

“These outstanding traits were key in solving many complex and difficult crimes,” the news release stated.

In one such case, Dixon investigated the homicide of a young female adult. Although initially there was no body, location of the crime or solid evidence, Dixon followed every lead, collected every trace of evidence, and interviewed countless individuals. Through his tedious investigative process, he discovered that the homicide had most likely occurred in an extremely remote desert area of Maricopa County. With his sizable case file in hand, Detective Dixon met with his counterparts at the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Dixon briefed the other detectives on his findings and the probable location of the victim's remains. Armed with Dixon's investigation file, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office detectives successfully located the victim and continued the investigation in their jurisdiction.

“For his unwavering dedication and commitment to this homicide case, Detective Dixon received the Mohave County Sheriff's Office “Award of Merit,” the news release said.

In October of 2022, Dixon was promoted to sergeant. As a sergeant, he is assigned to lead a squad of patrol deputies in the Kingman area and will pass on his knowledge and expertise to his new squad.

“Sergeant Dixon has proven himself to be a dedicated and selfless public servant and we are proud to see him awarded for his efforts,” MCSO wrote.

