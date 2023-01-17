OFFERS
Oatman Bed Races scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28

The Oatman Bed Races on Main Street in Oatman will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. (Miner file photo)

The Oatman Bed Races on Main Street in Oatman will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: January 17, 2023 4 p.m.

OATMAN – Forget the Indy 500, Daytona 500 and the Kentucky Derby. For sheer drama and athletic prowess exhibited while wearing pajamas, nothing tops the Oatman Bed Races, organizers wrote in a news release.

Five-person teams, with four pushers and one sheet jockey, propel beds through Oatman’s main drag. The event takes place Jan. 28 at 1 p.m., but the celebration in the historic mining town is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The entry fee is $50 per team and beds are provided. You can sign up the day of the event before noon.

