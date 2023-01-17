OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Tue, Jan. 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary | Sydney Estelle Kanyr

Sydney Estelle Kanyr

Sydney Estelle Kanyr

Originally Published: January 17, 2023 1:58 p.m.

Sydney Estelle Kanyr, a long-time resident of Golden Valley, flew to the angels Dec. 4, 2022 in Kingman.

Sydney was born and raised in Lyons, Kansas. She was lucky to travel to all 50 states in a big rig before settling in Golden Valley in 1982. She worked and retired at Mohave County Planning and Zoning.

Sydney was an avid reader and would sit in her little oasis and enjoy all the beauty of the desert. She loved her cats and rescued many from the Pioneer Casino in the 1980s. She loved knickknacks, antiques and anything homemade. She was a beautiful woman with a beautiful smile. Sydney is survived by her husband Bill Kanyr, son Kelly, and her Shannon; grandchildren Ian and Shanda, and three great-grandchildren Memphis, Savannah and James. Sydney will now join her parents in heaven.

Fly free Mom, we love you.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State