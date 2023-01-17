Obituary | Sydney Estelle Kanyr

Sydney Estelle Kanyr, a long-time resident of Golden Valley, flew to the angels Dec. 4, 2022 in Kingman.

Sydney was born and raised in Lyons, Kansas. She was lucky to travel to all 50 states in a big rig before settling in Golden Valley in 1982. She worked and retired at Mohave County Planning and Zoning.

Sydney was an avid reader and would sit in her little oasis and enjoy all the beauty of the desert. She loved her cats and rescued many from the Pioneer Casino in the 1980s. She loved knickknacks, antiques and anything homemade. She was a beautiful woman with a beautiful smile. Sydney is survived by her husband Bill Kanyr, son Kelly, and her Shannon; grandchildren Ian and Shanda, and three great-grandchildren Memphis, Savannah and James. Sydney will now join her parents in heaven.

Fly free Mom, we love you.