OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Thu, Jan. 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Arizona hires new directors for corrections and public safety departments

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has announced the hiring of new directors for the Arizona departments of corrections and public safety. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has announced the hiring of new directors for the Arizona departments of corrections and public safety. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 18, 2023 2:48 p.m.

PHOENIX – Arizona has new directors for its Department of Corrections and Department of Public Safety.

Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Tuesday that Ryan Thornell will take over the DOC while Tempe Police Chief Jeffrey Glover will be the next head of the DPS.

Thornell has worked in corrections for more than 18 years and has been deputy commissioner of the Maine Department of Corrections. Thornell will begin his Arizona job on Jan. 30.

He replaces former director David Shinn, who retired Jan. 4 after being the state’s DOC director since late 2019.

Glover replaces DPS. Col. Heston Silbert, who retired Jan. 6 after serving as DPS director since 2020 and deputy director for five years before that.

Glover joined the Tempe Police Department in 1999 and retired as a commander in February 2020 before returning eight months later as interim chief of police.

Glover became Tempe’s first Black police chief in August 2021 and he will be the first Black to head the DPS.

“I have the utmost confidence that these directors have the expertise and wherewithal to take on the challenges and opportunities in their departments,” Hobbs said in a statement.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State