Mohave Valley man arrested on drug charges

BULLHEAD CITY - Several pounds each of methamphetamine and cocaine plus an assortment of other illegal drugs were confiscated during a law enforcement traffic stop in Mohave Valley. Police department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said Bullhead City police detectives assigned to the Arizona Department of Public Safety State Gang Task Force stopped a vehicle in the area of highway 95 and King Street at about 2:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

"A large quantity of drugs was seized during the traffic stop, which led detectives to execute three search warrants at different residences in the Bullhead City area,” Fromelt said. She said the haul included 4.1 pounds of meth, 3.75 pounds of cocaine, 48 grams of ecstasy pills, 4 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and two firearms.

The suspect who was arrested and transported to the Adult Detention Center in Kingman is identified as Blaise Militello, 24. The Fort Mohave resident was reportedly jailed for various drug and weapons offenses.