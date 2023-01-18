OFFERS
Thu, Jan. 19
Mohave Valley man dies after crash in Bullhead City

Originally Published: January 18, 2023 9:42 a.m.

BULLHEAD CITY - The Bullhead City Police Department reports the death of a person who was injured in a two-vehicle traffic accident on Jan. 9. Agency spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said Douglas Wilson, 74, of Mohave Valley, died Jan. 12 at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas.

Fromelt said Wilson was southbound on highway 95 when the 2002 Chevrolet Tracker that he was driving failed to maintain its lane and crashed head-on with a northbound 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that was in the left-turn lane. She said no one else was injured in the accident.

