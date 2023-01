Jarvis Ryan Hunter Sr., 49, of Kingman, sadly left us on Jan. 7, 2023.

He is survived by Jarvis Hunter Jr., Tiara Hunter, Aaliyah Hunter, Mateo Diaz, Carlos Hunter, Melvin Hunter Sr. and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Church services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. with a traditional wake to follow at the Multi-Purpose Building in Peach Springs, Arizona.