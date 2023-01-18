OFFERS
Obituary | Kevin Adam Burgess

Kevin Adam Burgess

Kevin Adam Burgess

Originally Published: January 18, 2023 3:50 p.m.

Kevin Adam Burgess was born on March 23, 1998 and after a courageous and long battle with depression Kevin left this world on Jan. 8, 2023.

He leaves behind his mother, Kimberly Robinson; his father, Adam Burgess; four siblings, Jonathan and Katelyn Timm and Dan and Alexzander Burgess; grandparents Glen and Maureen Pixler; grandmother Cara Thompson, grandmother Tess Wilson, uncle Mike Thompson, aunt Jeanette (Brian) Shields, and Aunt Nicole Stervinou. Also many, many cousins, great aunts & uncles, and friends who miss him dearly.

“This illness was allowed to take over and define you. But in death, your better self, the great, loveable Kevin, has come back.

A memorial service is scheduled for Monday Jan. 23, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Desert View Funeral Chapel, 2215 Northern Ave., Kingman, Arizona, 86409.

