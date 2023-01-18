OFFERS
Thu, Jan. 19
Obituary | Manuela Esquibel

Originally Published: January 18, 2023 3:54 p.m.

Manuela Esquibel went to be with her Lord Jan. 11, 2023.

She was born Oct. 8, 1939 to Luz Lazos and Juan Castillo in Kingman, Arizona.

She attended St. Mary’s School then Mohave County Union High School.

Following high school she attended Business College in Phoenix. Post-graduation she worked many secretarial positions. Her favorite was as executive secretary for multiple Mohave County Supervisors from which she retired in 2002.

Manuela is survived by her husband, Fermin Esquibel, of 62 years; and four children Antonia Esquibel (Mark), Ramona Esquibel Cantu, Gabriel Esquibel (Donna) and Fermin Esquibel (Wayna). She has 12 grandchildren -- Gabriel, Estevan, Devin (Beth), Hillary, Marissa (Andrew), Joseph (Erica), Helena, Matthew, Manny, Nate, Veronica and Keira, along with four great-grandchildren and a very large extended family.

Manuela had a life well lived!

Services will be held Friday, Jan. 20 at St. Mary’s Church, with a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

