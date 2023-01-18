Obituary | Ronald Lee (Rony) Harshman

Ronald Lee (Rony) Harshman was born Feb. 11, 1935, and passed away at age 87 on Nov 26, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Tiffin, Ohio to Roger and Isabele Harshman. They moved to Arizona when Rony was six years of age.

He met the love of his life, Norma Jean Hatton Harshman, in 1955 and they married on Aug. 30, 1956. Married for 66 years, they had two children, Kathy L. Austin (Scott) and Johnny L. Harshman (Janet).

The family moved to Kingman, Arizona in 1962 when Rony went to work for Ford. He retired from Ford in 1996 after 33 years of service. He leaves behind seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Rony was the last survivor of nine riders who rode 16 miles on their motorcycles from the South Rim of the Grand Canyon to the Supai Indian Village and back in 1959.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Feb. 11, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the family home in Kingman. Those who would like to come are welcome.