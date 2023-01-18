OFFERS
Thu, Jan. 19
Rants and Raves | Jan. 20, 2023

Originally Published: January 18, 2023 3:42 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Arizona dad seeking answers after son dies in state care – Tragic. But if he hadn’t been in jail and was home tending to his son it wouldn’t have happened. Just sayin’.

Dollar General Stores – Why are people so against these stores? Mohave County is among the poorest counties in the U.S. If that big yellow marquee on the front upsets you as you’re driving by to pay a lot more for something at another store, look the other way. We need these alternatives to shop at, and I personally love seeing more of these built. I wish they’d build one next to my house.

Streetscaping downtown? What a waste. How about spending the money on crumbling residential streets. Lomita Street was asphalt until the City Public Works dug sections up for water leaks, and left it with unacceptable dirt/gravel patches.

Arizona Legislature takes aim at early voting – I wish Republicans would stop wasting time and resources with changes to the early voting list and hand counting ballots. Please focus on more important issues and end this.

Luis Vegas geology articles are always my favorite reads in the Miner. Interesting and informative.

