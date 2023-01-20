OFFERS
Sat, Jan. 21
Weather
Golden Valley woman is missing, seeks publics assistance

Patsy Ann Martin (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: January 20, 2023 3:09 p.m.

GOLDEN VALLEY — We are currently seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered female subject, Patsy Ann Martin, 76, of Golden Valley.

According to a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office press release, Martin left her residence in the 4900 block of W. Apache Way in Golden Valley on foot between 10:30-11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 and has not been seen or heard from since. She has dementia and did not have her cell phone with her at the time she left the residence.

Martin is described as a white female, approximately 4’7”, 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan shirt, tan jacket, blue jeans and black shoes. We are asking that homeowners in the area of the Adobe RV Park in Golden Valley check their property, sheds and other enclosures for possible signs of Martin.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or possible indications of her location can contact us at 928-753-0753 or call our toll free number at 1-800-522-4312.

