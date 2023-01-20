Preps roundup: Kingman boys basketball team edges Odyssey

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School boys basketball team outscored visiting Odyssey Institute 11-7 in overtime to win 70-66 on Monday, Jan. 16.

Kingman shot nearly 70% from the field, connecting on 45 of 67 shots.

Junior Neo Walema poured in 27 points on 12-of-22 shooting to pace the Bulldogs, while senior Trenton Vobb added 14 points to the effort and junior Michael Mcculley added 10.

Kingman dominated on the boards with 38 rebounds to just 24 for Odyssey Institute.

Bradshaw Mountain 60, Lee Williams 44

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School boys basketball team suffered a 60-44 loss at home to Bradshaw Mountain on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Lee Williams fell to 10-8 overall and 3-5 in the Grand Canyon Conference with the loss. Bradshaw Mountain, ranked third in the state and in first place in the Grand Canyon Conference, improved to 12-0 for the season.

No statistics were available.

Parker 73, Kingman 46

PARKER – The Kingman High School boys basketball team absorbed a 73-46 loss to Parker on the road on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Kingman fell to 6-6 on the season. Parker improved to 7-5.

Girls Basketball

Parker 69, Kingman 45

PARKER – The Kingman High School girls basketball team lost 69-45 to Parker in Parker on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Kingman fell to 6-5 on the season under head coach William Anderson, while Parker improved to 10-2 overall for the year.

No statistics were available.

Boys Soccer

Kingman 9, River Valley 1

BULLHEAD CITY – The Kingman High School boys soccer team scored a 9-1 win at River Valley on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Kingman improved to 2-5 for the season with the win. River Valley is winless at 0-8.

No statistics were available.

Girls Soccer

River Valley 7, Kingman 2

BULLHEAD CITY – Mohave Valley logged a 7-2 win over visiting Kingman in girls high school soccer action on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Kingman fell to 2-6 overall with the loss.

River Valley improved to 5-4-1.

No statistics were available.