Sat, Jan. 21
Rants and Raves | Jan. 22, 2023

Originally Published: January 20, 2023 3:01 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Dog hoarder packs shelter – Disgusting! Hope this woman gets help for her condition and we all need to pitch in for dog food. As an animal lover, so glad they’ve all been rescued. Thank you so much.

Streetscaping City Council preview – Mayor Ken Watkins said “in fact, I would say it’s probably 80% that are in favor of it so far, from the emails and things that I’ve seen, and 20% are against it.” 80/20 of what, Mr. Mayor? None of us knew about this project. It’s a no-brainer. Fix the streets!

Downtown revitalization funding – Allocation of funds for projects in a city is unfair to someone or something. This should not be a reason to change your mind. Downtown revitalization is important.

Dollar General will not be leaving any time soon. While we seem to have many of these, that is their marketing plan. Lots better than dealing with the crazies at Walmart.

