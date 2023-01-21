Kingman Miner Jan. 11 Adoption Spotlight: Leah
These are Arizona’s children. Leah is a kind, thoughtful and outgoing girl who makes friends easily and enjoys all sorts of activities. She especially loves listening to music, playing soccer, riding horses and spending time with friends. Leah is passionate about animals and plans to become a veterinarian when she grows up. She also hopes to be a foster parent. Get to know Leah and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
January 2023: 40 children available for adoption in Arizona
