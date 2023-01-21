Lee Williams girls soccer team still unbeaten

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls soccer team just keeps on winning.

Visiting Mingus Union was the latest victim, falling 9-1 to the unbeaten Lady Volunteers.

Lee Williams, ranked third in the state in Class 4A, improved to 8-0 with the win on Thursday, Jan. 19. Mingus fell to 2-6 on the season.

The Lady Vols got three goals each from juniors Lauren Keller and Sophia Fottrell, who also had two assists. Grace Otero assisted on four goals and scored one of her own.

Lindsay Morris and Ellie Davis added one goal each for the winners. Senior Lauren Nguyen was the winning goaltender.

Boys Basketball

Bradshaw Mountain 60, Lee Williams 44

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School boys basketball team lost for a fourth consecutive outing 60-44 to visiting Bradshaw Mountain on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Lee Williams fell to 4-6 with the loss.

Bradshaw Mountain, which is ranked second in the state in Class 2A, remained undefeated at 14-0. They lead the 4A Grand Canyon Conference with a 13-0 mark.

Arizona Lutheran 67, Kingman Academy 37

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School boys basketball team lost 67-37 to visiting Arizona Lutheran on Friday, Jan. 20.

Academy slipped to 7-7 on the season. Arizona Lutheran, ranked sixth in the state in Class 2A, improved to 9-2.

Heritage Academy 50, Kingman Academy 41

QUEEN CREEK – Heritage Academy handed visiting Kingman Academy at 50-41 loss on Thursday, Jan. 19.

It was the fourth straight loss for Academy, which fell to 7-6 on the season. Heritage Academy improved to 7-7.

Academy is ranked 25th in the state. No statistics were available.

Girls Basketball

Kingman Academy 41, Heritage Academy 9

QUEEN CREEK – The Kingman Academy High School girls basketball team held Heritage Academy to just nine points to score an easy 41-9 road win on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Academy improved to 8-5 overall and is 7-1 in the Class 2A West Conference. Academy won for the fifth straight outing, and the Lady Tigers are now ranked 21st in the state in Class 2A.

Heritage Academy remained winless at 0-13. No statistics were available.

Kingman Academy 42, Arizona Lutheran 37

KINGMAN – Kingman Academy High School’s girls basketball team logged a 42-37 win over visting Arizona Lutheran Academy on Friday, Jan. 20.

Academy improved to 9-5 for the season and 8-1 in the 2A West Conference with the win.

Arizona Lutheran, ranked eighth in the state, slipped to 8-3 with the loss. Kingman Academy, currently ranked 21st in the state, is likely to move up the rankings with the win.