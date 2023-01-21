Topock man arrested

TOPOCK – Mohave county Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested Jeremiah Robert Anderson, 39 of Topock, for Theft of Means of Transportation, Possession of a Weapon by Prohibited Person, Possession of a Weapon during a Drug Offense and Drug Paraphernalia Possession, all felonies, as well as an active arrest warrant.

The arrest occurred Sunday, Jan. 15. Anderson was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention facility.