Wind advisory issued for Kingman area

KINGMAN – The National Weather Service Office in Las Vegas has issued a wind advisory for the Kingman area from 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22 until 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23.

North winds of 25 mph to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph are anticipated.

The Weather Service warns that drivers should expect strong crosswinds, especially between Kingman and Ludlow. Residents are advised that unsecured objects could be blown around, and tree limbs could fall causing power outages. Patchy blowing dust is possible.

Colder temperatures will persist through Wednesday, with highs in the mid-to-high 40s and overnight lows in the high 20s.