Tue, Jan. 24
Weather
Chief Cooper to address GOP women

Kingman Police Chief Rusty Cooper will be the guest speaker at the Monday, Feb. 6 meeting of the Kingman Republican Women. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: January 24, 2023 4:57 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Police Chief Rusty Cooper will be the guest speaker at the Monday, Feb. 6 meeting of the Kingman Republican Women.

Cooper became police chief in April, 2020. He began his career with the KPD in 1991. and has worked as a patrol officer, patrol sergeant, criminal investigations sergeant, school resource sergeant, patrol lieutenant, patrol captain and deputy chief of police.

Cooper currently serves as the board chairman of the Western Arizona Law Enforcement Association.

He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Leadership in Police Organizations Academy, and is an active member of the Arizona Association of Chiefs of Police and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

The Kingman Republican Women meet the first Monday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at the College Park Church Community Center, 1990 Jagerson Avenue for lunch. The meeting begins at noon. Meetings are open to the public and membership is not required.

There is a $3 fee to cover the cost of the meeting room. Lunch will not be served but brown baggers are welcome.

