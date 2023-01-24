Dog rescue: Mohave County Animal Shelter accepts 80 dogs in 10 days due to hoarding situations

KINGMAN – In less than two weeks, the Mohave County Animal Shelter has acquired over 80 new dogs due to hoarding situations.

The incidents are currently under investigation, which means those animals cannot be adopted yet. MCAS Manager Nicole Mangiameli reported that the kennels have been at or over capacity for over a year, so the hoarding situations are putting a strain on resources. “We’ve gotten over 80 dogs in 10 days,” Mangiameli said. “It’s been a lot.”

This month over 40 dogs were brought to the shelter from Dolan Springs due to hoarding. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the dogs were found in various levels of neglect. On Sunday, Jan. 23, 38 dogs rescued from a another hoarding situation were brought to the shelter.

While the impact of the two hoarding situations are underway, Mangiameli said the shelter is in the process of preparing for a third hoarding situation.

“We’ve never had this many hoarding cases so close together,” Mangiameli said.

The shelter is seeking supplies, such as fleece blankets, towels, laundry detergent and canned food, to help with the large number of dogs. Monetary donations are also sought to cover medical expenses for animals of all ages.

Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter President Lynn Kannianen said some of the puppies coming in have caught giardia, so staff is ensuring they get healthy as quickly as possible. While FOMCAS has funding for medicine and procedures the influx of dogs puts pressure on the budget.

“It’s really going to strain us,” Kannianen said about medical costs.

Besides supplies, Kannianen said they are seeking volunteers to walk dogs and get them socialized. People can also sign up to help at adoption events.

Mangiameli stressed that the community can help by adopting one of the available dogs, specifically the larger dogs that have lived at the shelter for a long time. Currently, any dog over a year old and 40 pounds costs $25.

“The biggest thing the community can do is take a big dog home,” Mangiameli said.

The animal shelter is located at 950 Buchanan St. in Kingman. Donations can be made at https://www.friendsofmcas.org/.

“We’re in desperate need,” Mangiameli said.