OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Tue, Jan. 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Havasu teen killed in motorcycle crash

mugshot photo
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: January 24, 2023 5:06 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a teenager in Lake Havasu City is under investigation by the police department. Detective Chris Angus said officers responded at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 to the incident on Highway 95 just north of Mulberry Ave.

“It was determined that a 2023 Kawasaki motorcycle, operated by 18-year-old Lake Havasu City resident James Whiting, was traveling north on SR 95 when he lost control and left the roadway to the right,” Angus said. “Whiting negotiated through landscaping and ultimately struck a speed limit sign, at which time he was ejected from the motorcycle.”

Angus said Whiting was wearing a helmet but was unresponsive. Whiting was declared dead at the scene when lifesaving efforts by officers failed to resuscitate him.

Highway 95 was closed for several hours between Mulberry Ave. and Smoketree Ave, according to Angus. He said speed appears to be a factor, and that the accident investigation is ongoing.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State