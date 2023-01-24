Kingman Miner Jan. 25 Adoption Spotlight: George

OFFERS
Tue, Jan. 24
Jan. 25 Adoption Spotlight: George

Get to know George at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/george-0 and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Originally Published: January 24, 2023 4:53 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, January 24, 2023 5:45 PM

These are Arizona’s children. Friendly, laidback and athletic, George loves his friends, sushi and Manga comics. He is playful, loves reading, and plays video games with his friends. George also enjoys trying new things and hopes to see the mountains one day and learn to ski. Get to know George and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.

January 2023: 40 children available for adoption in Arizona
