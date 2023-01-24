Man stabbed, arrest made in Lake Havasu

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Three male acquaintances who enjoyed a social get together at a local establishment in Lake Havasu City ended up in an altercation and stabbing incident reported at 2:35 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. Officers responding to the violence reportedly encountered a 36-year-old man with serious injuries outside a home in the 200 block of Saguaro Drive.

Police said that the suspect, Cristobal Contreras, 32, of Lake Havasu City, had fled the scene on foot and that the man who was stabbed in the torso was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

Detective Chris Angus reported that a 37-year-old man who attempted to intervene sustained a minor knife cut to his hand that did not require medical attention.

Angus said Contreras was walking along the 1600 block of McCulloch Boulevard when located and taken into custody an hour after the other men were injured. Contreras was transported to Kingman and booked into the Mohave County jail on aggravated assault and disorderly conduct with a weapon charges.