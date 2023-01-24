OFFERS
Northern Arizona Fire District douses RV fire

Firefighters from the Northern Arizona Fire District extinguished this RV fire on Monday, Jan. 24. (NAFD courtesy photo)

Originally Published: January 24, 2023 4:54 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, January 24, 2023 5:46 PM

KINGMAN – At approximately 8:50 a.m. Jan. 24 Engine 311 noticed a very large column of black smoke north of the District. Engine 311 and Battalion 3 made their way to the area with no confirmed address, according to a Northern Arizona Fire District news release.

Upon arrival, it was determined to be a fully involved RV. The fire was extinguished to prevent spread. No one was on site and no injuries reported. Fire was confined to the RV. Cause was undetermined.

