Northern Arizona Fire District douses RV fire
Originally Published: January 24, 2023 4:54 p.m.
Updated as of Tuesday, January 24, 2023 5:46 PM
KINGMAN – At approximately 8:50 a.m. Jan. 24 Engine 311 noticed a very large column of black smoke north of the District. Engine 311 and Battalion 3 made their way to the area with no confirmed address, according to a Northern Arizona Fire District news release.
Upon arrival, it was determined to be a fully involved RV. The fire was extinguished to prevent spread. No one was on site and no injuries reported. Fire was confined to the RV. Cause was undetermined.
