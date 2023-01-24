Obituary | Steven Carl Blair

Steven Carl Blair, 65, passed away Dec. 19, 2022 in Burbank, California surrounded by close family.

Steve was born in Kingman, Arizona on Feb. 2, 1957 to Carl and Katie Blair.

He grew up in Ashfork, Arizona, but moved to Kingman where he attended high school and played football.

He worked in construction all over Arizona and Nevada, and ended up running Kingman Turquoise until retirement.

Steve loved team roping and horses, and could be found in the arena or at ropings on weekends.

He traveled the rodeo circuit for four and a half years with Charlie Horkey and his son Josh. Steve won a lot of ropings and had a fantastic compilation of bits, spurs, pads, breast collars, saddles and even a truck.

At a team roping event, Steve met the love of his life, Heather. They shared a love of horses and the western lifestyle. They spent years building their unusual ranch house but eventually Steve moved to Los Angeles to live with Heather full-time.

Steve loved cooking, walking the dogs, face-timing his children and grandchildren, and talking about Jesus.

Steve is survived by his wife Heather, stepdaughter Zoe Wimett, sons Josh Blair (Dorie), Jadie (Michael), Ty (Skyler, Peri, Cain and Ava); and daughters Shyloh Murdoch (Chad, Brinlee and Camden) and Sarah Kidman (Andrew, Landon, Carter, Audrey and Kaycee Laird).

He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Katie Blair; brother John Blair, and sister Sharon Blair.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. at Gordon Biersch in Burbank, California.

A memorial roping will be held by family and friends in Camp Verde, Arizona in the late spring on a date to be determined.

Join us in celebrating Steve doing what he loved most.